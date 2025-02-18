Kennebunk voters approved a strengthened noise ordinance and a new waste tipping contract at a special town meeting on Feb. 11.

The vote for the noise ordinance was 1,030 in favor and 467 opposed, according to unofficial election results from the town clerk’s office.

The strengthened noise ordinance includes language defining the word “noise,” giving local law enforcement officers the framework to handle noise complaints from Kennebunk residents.

Related Kennebunk voters to decide on noise ordinance next month

Going forward, “noise” will be defined as “plainly audible” according to the ordinance.

An unclear definition of the word “noise” could be problematic in law enforcement, Town Attorney Natalie Burns said last month.

“We hope the definition will provide guidance in the court to what the town is seeking and to anyone who is generating noise,” Burns said.

Advertisement

According to town officials, common noise complaints from Kennebunk residents include loud music, ATVs, and other uncommon and unusually loud noises.

The strengthened ordinance also prohibits private trash haulers from picking up trash before 5 a.m. and after 8 p.m., and sets 8 p.m. as the new starting hour for the ordinance’s nighttime hours.

Previously, the starting time for nighttime hours was 10 p.m.

Also in the ordinance is a clause that would allow the town to use the services of a third-party sound engineer to take decibel readings at the request of someone making a complaint, if the police can not determine the complaint is valid.

Kennebunk voters also approved a new 30-year trash and recycling disposal contract with Ecomaine.

The ballot included Articles 3 and 4, with Article 3 asking if the town should enter into a 30-year contract with Ecomaine and Article 4 asking if the town should continue their contract with Casella Waste Systems.

Advertisement

Select Board members unanimously recommended Article 3, and the vote passed, 949-481. By approving Ecomaine, voters rejected Article 4 with a vote of 819-401.

On Article 3, 92 voters left their ballot blank, and 302 did so on Article 4.

The Ecomaine contract is a 30-year ownership contract, which Town Manager Heather Balser said will provide long-term solutions with reliability and predictability, and provides better pricing long-term for tipping fees.

Related Kennebunk could change trash and recycling system

The total cost for solid waste and recycling disposal through Ecomaine, beginning July 1, is expected to be $395,470 for the first year.

Currently, the town’s waste and recycling disposal services are partially funded through Pay-As-You-Throw, in which residents purchase specific town bags for trash.

In June, Kennebunk residents will decide whether to keep Pay-As-You-Throw.

Also during last week’s special meeting, voters authorized the Select Board to choose a vendor to handle the collection and delivery of the town’s trash and recycling. Ecomaine does not provide transportation. The vote on this article was 1,150-300 in favor.

Copy the Story Link