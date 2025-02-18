The U.S. Department of Education recently called for an end to “Biden’s book ban hoax.” The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the dismissal of 11 censorship complaints alongside the elimination of its “book ban coordinator” position. Book bans and censorship are not hoaxes. This decision contradicts the pressing need to address the discriminatory impact of such bans.

In 2023, the OCR intervened in a Georgia school district where book removals targeting LGBTQ+ and BIPOC authors were alleged to create a hostile environment. The investigation revealed that board communications reflected efforts to exclude diverse voices, disproportionately harming marginalized students. The department’s findings highlight how book bans can perpetuate discrimination, yet the new decision to abandon oversight undermines this progress.

The scale of book challenges continues to grow. In 2023, the American Library Association reported 4,240 unique book challenges, many targeting books by or about LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC individuals. Public opinion is against such censorship. A 2024 Knight Foundation study found that two-thirds of Americans reject book restrictions in schools, with most trusting school librarians to decide about age-appropriate materials.

These bans raise serious First Amendment concerns. Censorship of diverse perspectives limits intellectual freedom and denies students access to stories that reflect their identities and histories. When schools prioritize a narrow agenda over inclusivity, they fail to provide equitable education for all students.

The OCR’s dismissal of these complaints signals a retreat from protecting civil rights. We must resist this dangerous trend and uphold the freedom to read, learn, and engage with diverse ideas. Free people read freely.

Sonya Durney

East Waterboro

Copy the Story Link