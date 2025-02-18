I am writing to express my concerns over Rep. Jared Golden’s troubling dismissal of the serious threats posed to our democracy by the Trump administration.

In recent statements, Golden downplays the urgency of the situation, adopting a “wait and see” approach to the ongoing assaults on our Constitution and democratic institutions. This complacency, evident in his recent remarks to The Washington Post, The Free Beacon and the Bangor Daily News, is very disappointing, if not dangerous.

Golden’s reluctance to act decisively against the erosion of democratic norms shows a lack of leadership at a critical time. His soft response to the challenges we currently face as a nation is not the strong representation Maine needs. It is imperative that our elected officials defend our institutions from those who seek to undermine them, not sit back and let the situation deteriorate further. The time for passive observation has passed; it is time for action.

Maine deserves a representative who will stand up for democracy with unwavering resolve. Jared Golden must recognize the gravity of the moment and act accordingly to protect the values that define our nation.

Gabrielle Cormier

Bangor

Copy the Story Link