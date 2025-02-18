The South Portland School Board is currently considering placing a bond issue before the voters in June for much needed improvements to the high school athletic fields, including adding artificial turf fields.

South Portland voters turned down a similar larger, more expensive bond issue in the November 2024 election. Members of the public have been requesting further exploration of an organic natural grass athletic field alternative to artificial turf — in accordance with South Portland’s One Climate Future’s goals — due to the potential harmful environmental and health effects of artificial turf.

The School Board does not appear to have given thoughtful consideration of possibilities other than artificial turf, and other options should be investigated before voters decide how to spend their tax dollars.

Additionally, June voter participation is approximately one-tenth that of November. Placing this issue on the ballot in June denies fairness and equity and may not be not inclusive of the 1,500 South Portland voters who have already weighed in on this issue.

I strongly urge the South Portland School Board to place this issue on the November ballot. This would grant time to investigate other alternatives and ensure an outcome that represents the will of the taxpayers of South Portland.

Mary Linneman

South Portland

