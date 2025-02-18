I hope readers of this letter will join me in recommending that the Press Herald give more prominence to actions, reactions, events and statements that are critical responses to the actions, events involving and statements of President Trump, Elon Musk and their supporters than it has been doing recently.

That they are taking place is news — very important news for us all at this time. Let’s not see it minimized or buried.

Robert Stevens
Freeport

