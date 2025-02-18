As a lifelong female athlete and former athletic scholarship recipient, I want to express my agreement with Tom Moyer’s recent letter in the Kennebunk Post advocating for policies consistent with Title IX, which was enacted in 1972.

I personally benefited from Title IX nearly a decade after its passage, earning a partial athletic scholarship for collegiate cross country. Through my years of competition, I quickly learned a fundamental truth: in my sport — running — women and men do not compete on an equal physical playing field.

Men have inherent physiological advantages, including greater lung capacity and muscle mass, which make them naturally faster. A woman will never hold the title of fastest marathon time over a man — just look at the historic achievement of our own Joan Benoit, who won the first women’s Olympic marathon. Despite her incredible talent, the winning men’s time in that same Olympics was significantly faster — and always will be.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunities Title IX provided me, allowing me to help fund my education and achieve success in my sport. Competing within the women’s category gave me a fair chance to excel, to be recognized, and to compete safely.

We must return to common sense and truth — protecting female athletes by ensuring they compete within their own category. Doing so not only upholds the law, but also safeguards the integrity of women’s sports, avoiding the legal and social consequences that will inevitably follow if we continue down a path of gender confusion.

Let’s stand up for fairness, safety, and the future of women’s athletics.

Elizabeth Jordan

Kennebunkport

Copy the Story Link