Rockland Public Library will host cellist Robin Lane for a Reading Room Concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Lane will perform a mixture of classical music, including many of Johann Sebastian Bach’s cello suites, along with his original compositions.

Lane is a cellist, composer, educator, music producer and sound engineer living in Portland. In 2024, Lane graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor of music degree in music performance with a concentration in composition. Lane performs classical, jazz and contemporary works for public events, private events and weddings throughout New England.

For more information or with questions, call 594-0310 or email refdesk@rocklandmaine.gov. The library is located at 80 Union St.

