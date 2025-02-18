FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the Boston Red Sox contemplate As the Infield Turns, there are players being impacted beyond Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman.

Masataka Yoshida runs the risk of becoming collateral damage.

Not long ago the plan was for Yoshida to reprise his role of everyday DH, as he did for much of last season. But with the very real possibility that title may instead go, however reluctantly, to Devers, Yoshida could be an unintended victim.

Should the Sox go with Bregman at third and Devers at DH, that would leave Yoshida as the odd man out in the team’s game of musical chairs.

“It’s out of my control,” said Yoshida through a translator. “We haven’t had communication on that yet. Again, it’s out of my control. I’ll play where they want me to play.”

Complicating matters more than a little is Yoshida’s physical readiness. He underwent surgery for a damaged right labrum last fall and isn’t fully recovered.

He feels “100 percent in terms of my swing,” but only began playing catch this week.

“I’m just trying to get more reps and trying to get myself ready for Opening Day. That’s the plan,” said Yoshida. “I’ll be trying to get more at-bats and do everything I can to get myself ready for that.”

Yoshida was limited to one inning in the outfield last season because of his shoulder, but the Sox would like him to be able to contribute more in the field this year.

“I’m just really looking forward to getting back out there and playing the outfield,” said Yoshida.

Still, it’s unlikely that Yoshida will be satisfied serving as a fill-in DH and occasional fifth outfielder. Would he better off going elsewhere?

“Like I said, it’s out of my control,” said Yoshida. “My job is to give it my best, whatever the job calls for. If it’s to DH or play the outfield, I’m just going to do my best. I’m still here on this team, so I’m just giving everything I’ve got for this team.”

There are complications to moving Yoshida, even beyond the questions that surround his shoulder. He is owed another $54 million over the next three years and to facilitate a deal, the Red Sox would have be willing to take back most — if not all — of the remaining salary.

Through two seasons, Yoshida has demonstrated good bat-to-ball skills and an ability to get on base (.343 career OPS), but remains a one-dimensional asset, without much power or speed.

THE RED SOX haven’t committed to Rafael Devers being their third baseman this season. Manager Alex Cora and the front office want to see how things play out in training camp and if rookie Kristian Campbell makes a strong case to be on the Opening Day roster.

There’s a scenario where Campbell opens as the second baseman, Alex Bregman plays third base and Devers moves to DH.

There’s also a scenario where Campbell begins the season at Triple-A Worcester, Devers stays at third base and Alex Bregman plays second. Bregman was a Gold Glover at third base for Houston last year but Cora believes he also has Gold Glove potential at second.

A frustrated Devers said Monday he would refuse to move to DH if the team asked, adding “I play third base.”

First baseman Triston Casas agrees with Devers.

“I think it’s Raffy Devers’ position,” Casas said Tuesday. “I think he’s the third baseman. And at that point, that’s where it stands. He’s done it for a really long time now. And I think he’s only getting better at that position. I think his defense is getting better every single year. We don’t know what the future holds but we know it holds Raffy Devers. So I think he’s got to play defense. It’s going to keep him athletic. And he’s going to hit because of him being at third base.

“He doesn’t know any other position,” Casas added. “He doesn’t want to play any other position. And he’s going to fight for it even if it’s with any of the younger guys, any new guy. I think he’s the best third baseman in the league. I wouldn’t take anybody over him. So I think he should play third base.”

Casas said Bregman should play second.

“I think he’s going to make the transition well,” Casas said. “I think he’s athletic enough to (do it). And I think Trevor (Story) is going to play an awesome shortstop.”

