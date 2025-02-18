In the third day of action at the Augusta Civic Center, Mt. Abram boys held off Dirigo, Monmouth boys beat Winthrop, Hall-Dale boys rolled past Richmond, Madison boys topped Carrabec, Buckfield boys downed Pine Tree Academy, Temple girls rallied past Islesboro and St. Dominic’s girls won against Temple Academy.

