During the Class A South girls quarterfinals, senior Izzy Morelli scored her 1,000th point in Gray-New Gloucester’s victory over Kennebunk, top-seeded Mt. Ararat survived a scare against Westbrook, Marshwood rallied to beat Greely and Brunswick topped Freeport. 

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
brunswick dragons, freeport falcons, gray-new gloucester patriots, greely rangers, kennebunk rams, marshwood hawks, mt ararat eagles, westbrook blue blazes

Related Stories
Latest Articles