Oceanside coach Matt Breen joked that it was just how he drew it up.

Instead, it was just the opposite.

Much to his team’s good fortune.

Third-seeded Oceanside, the reigning Class B state champion, was down by three points late in Tuesday afternoon’s Class B South girls basketball semifinal against second-seeded Medomak Valley at the Portland Expo.

Breen drew up a plan for a potential tying 3-pointer, but the play was well defended, so sophomore Grace Mackie improvised, banking home a contested shot from NBA range at the buzzer. Just like that, the Mariners had new life, and after sophomore Abby Stackpole drained a couple 3s in overtime, Oceanside completed an exhilarating and improbable 63-55 comeback win over the rival Panthers.

“The ball was not supposed to be (in Mackie’s hands),” said Breen. “It was supposed to be over in the corner for the 3, but Grace stepped up and took the shot. I know it banked in, but it was an incredible shot.”

Advertisement

The Mariners (15-5) will take on No. 4 Biddeford in the regional final at 1 p.m. Friday at the Expo.

The first half was one of runs.

Medomak Valley took a 6-2 lead, but Oceanside scored the final 12 points of the quarter, going in front on back-to-back 3-pointers from Ryley Beaudry and Mackie.

The Mariners made it 17-6 when Aubrey Hoose (20 points) capped a 15-0 run with a 3, but the next 12 points were scored by the Panthers, including consecutive 3s from Audrey Jackson (13 points).

Medomak Valley extended its 21-19 halftime advantage to 39-33 heading to the fourth quarter, and a layup by Jackson made it 44-33.

Oceanside’s hopes took an even bigger hit when junior captain Renee Ripley fouled out, but the Mariners stayed within hailing distance and crept back to within one point on a 3 from Stackpole. Then, after Sienna Lee made a layup for the Panthers, Mackie stepped into program lore with a shot that seemingly had no chance, until it kissed off the glass and dropped.

Advertisement

“I just put up the shot,” Mackie said. “I kind of felt like it might go in. It was so exciting; I jumped on Aubrey and nearly knocked her over. It was a miracle.”

The Panthers scored the first basket in overtime, but Stackpole’s consecutive 3s turned the tide for good.

“I felt like we had momentum going to overtime,” said Stackpole. “It just felt amazing to shoot and watch it go in.”

Stackpole finished with 18 points and Mackie had 10 for the Mariners, who believe they still have enough to capture a third state title in four seasons.

“The doubt kind of fuels us,” said Hoose. “We want to prove everyone wrong.”

The Panthers were paced by Claudia Feeley’s 15 points. They also got nine points and six assists from Kytana Williamson, but lost to the Mariners for the third time this season.

“The girls fought hard the whole game. I think we got over the (Oceanside) mental hump today, but we just fell short,” said Medomak Valley coach Lindsay Vinal. “I’m so proud of the girls. They’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season. They fought hard every game.”

Copy the Story Link