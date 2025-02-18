I have been fortunate to work in the field of child care since 2011, starting with toddlers, then moving on to infants, and now working with preschoolers and prekindergarten children.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the full scope of early childhood development — from birth to age 5. Each phase is crucial in shaping the future of our children, and I’ve found an unending source of joy and purpose in guiding their growth. However, despite the deep fulfillment that comes with my work, the ongoing challenges of the child care sector continue to grow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Charlotte Jacobs is program director at Seedlings to Sunflowers Non-Profit Childcare & Family Center in Gorham.

The financial struggles we face, from lack of funding to decreasing salaries, have made it increasingly difficult to remain positive. The reality is that many of us in this profession are finding it harder to make ends meet, despite our unwavering dedication.

Now, with the proposed budget cuts and the new administration in D.C., we are facing even greater uncertainty. The possibility of dismantling the Department of Education is deeply disturbing. Such a move would not only destabilize public education but could devastate the entire field of education, including early childhood education.

The federal and state support that so many child care providers rely on would be in jeopardy, further weakening a profession that is already underfunded and undervalued.

Moreover, cuts to Head Start funding, which provides comprehensive services to our most vulnerable young children and families, would leave many without critical resources. Head Start is a lifeline for children in need of early educational opportunities, nutrition and health services. These services are often the difference between a child thriving or falling behind, and eliminating or reducing funding for this program would have long-lasting, detrimental effects on our communities.

Child care workers are the backbone of the workforce, yet we often go unrecognized. We provide the foundation that allows parents to go to work, knowing their children are safe and supported. But without adequate funding and fair compensation, we risk losing the very professionals who make this possible.

Teachers are leaving at an alarming rate, seeking jobs with livable wages. If this trend continues, the future of early childhood education —and the future of our children — is at risk.

I have remained steadfast in my commitment to this work because I believe in its importance. But now, more than ever, our voices need to be heard. We need our legislators, both state and federal, to understand the gravity of the situation and take action to ensure that child care and education are properly funded, and that those of us who dedicate ourselves to this vital work are compensated fairly.

Copy the Story Link