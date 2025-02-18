Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an “active scene” in North Berwick after shots were fired, according to police.

Sanford police Maj. Mark Dyer said his agency was among those responding to the scene on Elm Street, which led North Berwick police to close Route 4 from Dennett Road to Buffum Road. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area, according to a Facebook post by the North Berwick Police Department.

Dyer said someone in the area had fired some rounds, but so far, no one appears to be injured. Police are working to contain the area and attempting to talk to those involved, he said.

He would not clarify whether gunshots were fired at police, or whether police returned fire. North Berwick police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

This story will be updated.

