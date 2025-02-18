Volunteers thank attendees with signs at Project GRACE’s 13th annual Rally to Keep Our Neighbors Warm on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Scarborough Public Library. The annual fundraiser for fuel to heat homes met its goal of $25,000 raised. Donations can still be made by going to fuelrally.org and clicking “Give” or by mailing a check to Project GRACE, P.O. Box 6846, Scarborough, ME 04070-6846. Contributed / Photo by Ember Earl
Maine-based jazz band Hadacol Bouncers performing at the 13th annual Scarborough fuel rally on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Scarborough Public Library. Contributed / Photo by Ember Earl