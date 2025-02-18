The Scarborough Land Trust will celebrate the month of March by launching a photo contest, “Marsh Madness,” designed to showcase the natural beauty and connections people have with the Scarborough Marsh and SLT’s nine preserves. The contest invites participants – from professional or amateur photographers to smartphone photo fans – to submit their favorite photos along with descriptions highlighting what makes those images meaningful. A variety of awards will be given, encompassing both Judges’ Choice, and People’s Choice as determined by “voting” on Facebook.

Anyone can join the fun by viewing photos in SLT’s upcoming contest photo album on Facebook starting March 17.

All submissions must be original photos (not AI-generated or digital art) taken at Scarborough Marsh or at an SLT preserve at any time of the year. More information on Marsh Madness, including full contest rules and the submission form, can be found on the contest page on SLT’s website, scarboroughlandtrust.org/marsh-madness. All entries must be made through the online form and will be accepted through March 16.

