About 500 people showed up to see just how talented Scarborough students are when the Scarborough High School music department put on its “Scarborough’s Got Talent” talent show in the Winslow Homer Auditorium on Feb. 7. Students from sixth grade through seniors in high school displayed their ability to entertain during a variety of acts ranging from singing, to dancing, comedy, and even juggling.

The panel of judges consisted of high school and middle school faculty and staff including Sarah Blaisdell, Chris Murphy, Kerri Becker, Jeff Ertman, as well as musician Andy Happel. The event was hosted by Tim Wright and high school student Lily MacLeod.

Becker called the evening a “rewarding” one where the community could see “Scarborough at its best.”

Out of the 20 acts, there were four awards. In the outstanding category, Noelle Daigle (12th grade) won with her rendition of “Stay” by Rihanna. In third place, sixth-grader Nate Charsky won with his dance to the song “The Last of the Honey Bees” by Sam Burchfield. In second place, duo Ayla Smith and Magdalena Goebl-Shupp (10th graders) performed the song “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish.

With their performance giving them first place, Kai Edgerley (11th grade), Chloe Hemingway (12th grade) and Jeremiah Violette (10th grade) sang an a capella style rendition of “The Longest Time” by Billy Joel. The performance earned a roaring ovation and high praise from the judges panel.

“I think the panel did a wonderful job, and I hope the kids appreciate our enthusiasm for their talent,” Becker said.

The money raised from the event goes to fund the music department at the high school, which includes the chorus and band departments.

Dakota Doyle is a student at Scarborough High School. This article was submitted as part of the school’s Extended Learning Opportunity program.

Copy the Story Link