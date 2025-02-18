Initially, public education in Scarborough consisted of a number of one-room schoolhouses that only went through Grade 8. To go to high school, parents had to pay tuition to send their children to a private school.

Dr. Steve Spaulding will give a talk about “Scarborough’s First High School” at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 2, at the Parish Hall of the First Congregational Church located at 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough. The Scarborough Historical Society talk is sponsored by the Prouts Neck Historical Society.

Drawing from town documents and other sources, Spaulding will discuss the development of public education in New England and Maine, and what led to the first public high schools, including Scarborough’s in 1876.

The Scarborough Historical Society’s next program, “Pine Point, Maine – A Visual History,” presented by John Thurlow, will be April 6.

No reservations are necessary and donations will be accepted at the door.

Copy the Story Link