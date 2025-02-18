Veteran Southern Maine restaurateurs have opened a pizza-by-the-slice shop in downtown Biddeford to fill the local hole for late-night munchies.

Co-owners Alex Markakis and Jimmy Albert launched Slice in late December at 137 Main St., across the street from their original Cowbell burger bar and grill, which also has locations in Scarborough and Westbrook’s Rock Row. The business partners also own the bars 5 Dollar Finn’s and The Martini Bar, which flank Slice on either side; the three venues are connected to each other on the inside.

Markakis said Slice offers New York-style pizza slices aimed squarely at late-night diners. The venue is open only at night, from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“We are as definitely authentic a New York, thin-crust-style pizza as you can get,” he said. “But we’re not going for the best pizza recipe in the country, and we’re not trying to compete against Pizza By Alex, Peng’s, Coletti’s, or anywhere in the area. The concept is the convenience of late-night snack food.

“Right now the only options past 11 o’clock on a Friday and Saturday night are McDonald’s and Slice, so I’ll let the public pick,” Markakis added.

Formerly a Richie Ribeye’s sandwich shop, the roughly 1,000-square-foot space can seat about 14. Customers can also take their pizza into the adjacent bars, through Markakis said business so far has been about 60 percent take-out.

Markakis said the Slice concept is also based on value, as the pizzeria cuts 22-inch pies in six to offer massive slices for $4.75-$7.50. Toppings include cheese, pepperoni, all-meat, veggie and a rotating daily special. Slice offers a variety of soft drinks, and Markakis said they may eventually add calzones to the menu.

“Out of all the markets we’re in, we definitely see the future as very bright in Biddeford,” Markakis said. “It’s the youngest demographic in the state, it’s definitely still booming in my opinion, and it’s a great time to invest as a business owner.”

Copy the Story Link