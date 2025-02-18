University of Southern Maine’s Department of Theatre invites audiences into the dark, unsettling world of Conor McPherson’s “The Birds” from Feb. 21 through March 2 at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus.

Adapted from Daphne du Maurier’s short story (the basis for Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film), McPherson’s stage version is a gripping, moving look at human relationships in the face of societal collapse. In an isolated house, two strangers take shelter from relentless masses of attacking birds. They find sanctuary but not comfort or peace; there’s no electricity, little food and a nearby neighbor is watching them. Another refugee arrives with some news of the outside world, but her presence disrupts the delicate balance of survival. Paranoia takes hold inside the makeshift fortress as mistrust and betrayal begin to match the threat of the birds outside.

For director Liz Carlson, the play offers abundant opportunities to explore the human condition amidst societal crisis.

“Conor McPherson writes these plays that have a haunting undercurrent of grief, menace, horror and complexity,” she said in a prepared release. “There is so much going on beneath the surface of a character in a McPherson play — every time I work on his plays I get to discover things with actors that I never noticed before.”

To bring theater-goers into the world of the story, the USM theater design team has walled off Russell Hall’s 140-seat theater and just 40 audience members per show will be sitting on stage with the four performers. Carlson’s vision is to evoke the claustrophobia of being confined in a small space with strangers while dangers constantly lurk outside.

While the birds are the external threat, audiences will feel their presence in subtle ways.

“I think people come to this play with a certain expectation,” Carlson said. “They see the swarms of birds from the Hitchcock film and expect to see a version of that in the theater. This play is especially fun because it defies the audience’s expectations while still creating those visceral feelings and reactions that Hitchcock capitalizes on.”

Ticket prices for general admission range from $8–$18. To purchase tickets and for show times, visit usm.maine.edu/department-theatre/box-office-tickets/ or call the theater box office at 780-5151. There will be a pay-what-you-can performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

This production is recommended for ages 13 and up; there is a content advisory for strong language and adult themes.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Janice Gardner at 780-5289 or janice.gardner@maine.edu. Those who are hearing impaired should call USM’s telex/TDD number at 780-5646.

