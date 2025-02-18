Has anyone ever commented how loud your TV, phone speaker or headphones are? Perhaps it’s time to get your hearing checked.

Hearing loss affects people of all ages and backgrounds. Signs that you may be missing out include trouble hearing on the phone or some difficulty understanding conversations in group situations or even one-on-one, if there’s background noise.

Dr. Anna Strange owns Berrie’s Hearing & Optical which has locations in Brunswick and Gardiner. To help people find the right provider and hearing aids, she answered some common questions she has heard over her decade long career at this practice.

Q: Why should I see a specialist for my hearing problems?

A: There are two types of licensed providers that can ﬁt hearing aids: audiologists and hearing instrument specialists. Of course, I think you should choose an audiologist.

Hearing instrument specialist licensing varies state to state, but overall, they need less higher education to obtain a license. Audiologists, like me and my colleagues Dr. Rich Bothfeld and Dr. Abbey Forcier, hold Doctorate degrees in Audiology. We’ve completed several years of higher education as well as clinical coursework. Audiologists can diagnosis the type and degree of hearing loss before prescribing a hearing aid, and we’ll work with your primary care doctor to ensure that hearing aids are right for you.

Q: Why can’t I rely on an over-the-counter hearing aid?

A: Over-the-counter hearing aids simply make everything louder, yet it is rare that someone’s hearing loss is just the volume knob of the world being turned down. It often messes with the bass, treble and balance of your system as well. When an audiologist programs a hearing aid, they adjust these ranges and consider the shape of your individual ear canal, which will affect acoustics as well as how your brain perceives and handles loudness.

Q: So, how much do good hearing aids cost?

A: This is our most frequently asked question, so apologies for answering it third. However, I hope knowing about the expertise that goes into making, fitting and adjusting hearing aids helps explain the higher prices—which are somewhere between $900 and $3,000 per device. That might sound reasonable, or it might shock people. So, I sometimes ask a question back: “How much are you willing to pay for a custom medical device that will improve your overall wellbeing?” It might be more than you think, especially if you tried those over-the-counter ones first.

Q: Will you take my insurance?

A: We work with many insurance providers but not all of them, so please call us to find out and discuss all your coverage options. If hearing loss is an increasing concern for you and you are planning to use a third-party plan through Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C), please read the fine print. In my experience in the field, audiology is not always given priority in these types of plans.

Q: Will you service my hearing aids even if I didn’t buy them from you?

A: Yes! At both of our locations, in Brunswick and Gardiner, the staff at Berrie’s can look at your hearing aids. We encourage our patients to get regular tune ups too. This can be extra helpful if you’re a seasonal resident or newly moved. We also do eyewear, from consultation, fitting and sales to ongoing adjustment and repairs. Come meet optician Erin Hall at our Brunswick location.

I’ll leave you with few basic maintenance tips for your hearing aids so you can protect your investment:

• Get annual check-ups at the audiologist to make sure you’re adjusting the instrument to any changes in your hearing

• Use the recommended tools for caring for your hearing aid. They can be physically damaged with incorrect or improvised tools.

• Make routine use of a special earwax removal agent, like Debrox, and physically remove wax from your hearing aid before it causes damage.

• The same goes with moisture. Remove your hearing aids if you do not need them for physical activities. If they are exposed to excessive perspiration or moisture, Redux or Dry N Store are storage devices that will also dry out your hearing aids.

Abbey Forcier and Anna Strange can be found at 86 Maine Street in Brunswick at Berrie’s Hearing & Optical, and Rich Bothfeld at 312 Water Street in Gardiner at Berrie’s Hearing Center. Call 207-725-5111 or email info@berrieshearing.com to make an appointment at either location

