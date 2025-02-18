Bowdoin International Music Festival will welcome violinist Ayano Ninomiya and pianist Pei-Shan Lee to Brunswick to collaborate with David Ying and Phillip Ying on Robert Schumann’s “Piano Quartet in E-flat Major” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Dutchman’s at Fort Andross, 14 Maine St.

Ninomiya and Lee are longtime members of the festival faculty and bring exquisite artistry to their performances, the festival said in a prepared release.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for pre-concert beer and wine, and a post-concert reception starts at 8:15 p.m. with pizza, beer and wine included in the $89 ticket price. Visit bowdoinfestival.org/event/2025-02-24/ for tickets and more information.

Applications open

Applications are open for the festival’s summer Music Institute, June 28 through Aug. 9. More than 250 students will be invited to join festival musicians in Brunswick for a summer of music study. Learn more at bowdoinfestival.org/institute.

The festival waives applicant fees for Maine students, and admitted Maine musicians will receive full tuition scholarships. Contact Grace at grace@bowdoinfestival.org for more information.

