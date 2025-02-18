When Spruce Mountain held one York Wildcat in check, another came up huge.

In short, it was just more of the same for a boys basketball team enjoying a magical season, one that will continue into the Class B South final after a 57-49 win Tuesday night at the Portland Expo.

Second-seeded York did just enough against No. 3 Spruce Mountain to keep its perfect record intact.

Early on, it was senior Lucas Ketchum pacing the Wildcats with nine first-quarter points. Next, junior Reece MacDonald got things going. After McDonald encountered foul trouble, senior center Lukas Bouchard took over, producing a double-double.

Bouchard, Ketchum and MacDonald combined for 52 points as York improved to 20-0 and advanced to the Class B South final at 2:45 p.m. Friday against No. 1 Medomak Valley or No. 4 Lincoln Academy.

“Our depth is a real luxury for us,” said York coach Matt Regan. “I tell the kids all the time, I think our depth is going to take us as far as we go in this tournament. We have a lot of weapons we can come at you with.”

While the Wildcats never trailed, Spruce Mounain (15-5) pulled even at 7-7, then again at 15-15 on a 3-pointer from Hunter Buote at the first-quarter horn.

A Bouchard free throw gave York the lead for good, and by halftime, thanks in large part to 13 points, five rebounds and four assists from MacDonald, York was in front, 31-24.

Bouchard then came up huge in the third quarter, scoring six points and delivering a resounding blocked shot.

The Wildcats went up by as many as 11 before Spruce Mountain crept back to 44-35 heading for the fourth.

Despite MacDonald and Bouchard being in foul trouble, York was able to hold on. A three-point play from MacDonald kept the Wildcats in control.

“Winning this game says a lot about our team,” said MacDonald, who led all scorers with 24 points and also had five assists and five rebounds. “One of our big things coming into this game was keeping composure. We continued to make good offensive plays when we needed a bucket, and Jack (Joyce) and Ryan (Cummins) did a great job on (Jace) Bessey and Cai (Dougher).

York now turns its attention to winning a regional title for the first time in five years, but it knows it won’t come easily.

“We know whoever we play will give us their best game and hit shots they don’t normally hit,” said Bouchard, who wound up with 17 points and 15 rebounds. “I’m looking forward to it. I think we have a real shot.”

The Phoenix got 11 points from Bessey and 10 apiece from Dylan Jewett and Owen Kelvey.

Spruce Mountain only graduates Bessey and expects to make another deep run next winter.

“We played a monster in York and competed really, really well,” said Phoenix coach Scott Bessey. “We played well enough to win the game and I can’t ask for anything more.

“Usually, my heart is broken after a tournament game, but I have optimism. The future is definitely bright.”

