The Cheverus’ girls basketball team showed Wednesday that even when its leading scorer is having an off-day, there’s enough talent around her to pick up the slack.

Kylie Lamson got into early foul trouble in a Class AA North semifinal against Edward Little, but thanks to huge efforts from sophomores Addison Jordan and Abby Kelly, the second-seeded Stags still advanced.

While Lamson was held to 11 points, Jordan and Kelly each produced double-doubles, and the defending state champions gradually pulled away for a 53-41 win at Cross Insurance Arena.

“We knew we had to turn it around,” said Jordan, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and three steals. “We had to figure it out. I just tried my best, but I think it was everyone.”

The second-seeded Stags (15-5) advance to meet top-seeded Oxford Hills in the regional final for the fourth straight year at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena.

“It’s not easy, and with a brand new team, I did not think we’d be here,” said Cheverus coach Billy Goodman. “I give the coaches and the kids all the credit.”

Third-seeded Edward Little (13-7) couldn’t have asked for a better start, scoring 12 straight points to go up by 10. Lamson was whistled for her second foul before the first quarter was half over, but the Red Eddies couldn’t extend their lead and the Stags settled in.

A layup from Kelly pulled Cheverus within 14-8 after one quarter, and the Stags eventually embarked on a 21-4 run, capped by Lamson’s 3. Edward Little countered with jump shots from Layla Facchiano and Hope Fontaine, but free throws from Jordan and Evelyn Rush sent Cheverus to the halftime break with a 25-20 lead.

“That’s the start we wanted, but we had a hard time finding the basket in the second quarter and (Cheverus) picked up their defense,” said Frank Perry, the Red Eddies’ first-year coach. “They had some subtle changes that were effective for them.”

Cheverus scored the first nine points of the third quarter, including seven straight from Kelly, punctuated by a 3-pointer.

“I knew I had to step up with some teammates in foul trouble,” said Kelly, who wound up with 16 points and 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. “I was so hyped when I hit that shot.

“That gave us energy and I felt really good after it.”

Edward Little got as close as seven, 38-31, by the end of the third, but Lamson hit two free throws, then Jordan set up Kelly for a layup and made two foul shots.

“It was a great team win,” said Lamson, who wound up with four fouls but managed to stay on the floor almost throughout. “We all worked together today. A championship takes a whole team, not one person.”

Fontaine paced the Red Eddies with 14 points, and Facchiano added 10. Senior Rachel Penny was held to two fourth-quarter free throws as Lamson and Anna Goodman kept her in check.

“I told the girls I had three goals this year coming in as the new coach,” Perry said. “One was to have a winning record, which we hadn’t had since 2018. We wanted to be third (in the region). To get to this game and play on our big court was the other goal.

“We obviously wanted to keep going, but it’s something to build on.”

