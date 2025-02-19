International relations can often seem like remote issues that only affect faraway places, and the direct impacts on our daily lives can sometimes be unclear at first glance. But in communities like Old Orchard Beach, where we have longstanding cultural and economic ties to our Canadian neighbors, there is no question that the relationship between the U.S. and Canada has a direct, profound effect on us all.

That’s why I’m so alarmed by the rapid deterioration in U.S.-Canada relations under the Trump administration. I have heard from a number of constituents whose livelihoods depend on the guests from Canada we welcome to our lovely seaside community each year, and they are deeply concerned about what the future holds.

Folks in my community and, indeed, across Maine know that the tourism industry is the cornerstone of our economy. In 2023, visitors spent more than $9 billion here, supporting an incredible 131,000 jobs.

In recent weeks, our relationship with our neighbors to the north has been repeatedly rocked. Threats of tariffs and bullying rhetoric have led Canadian leaders to urge their own constituents to keep their dollars inside their own country instead of buying American and traveling to the U.S. We are already hearing anecdotal accounts from Canadians who are choosing not to come to Maine during the upcoming busy tourist season, like the Ontario resident who wrote a letter to the editor of the Press Herald recently.

Many Canadian families have been visiting Maine for generations. According to the Maine Office of Tourism, the vast majority of Canadian tourists who visit Maine are repeat visitors — many of whom have traveled here more than 10 times. The connection these folks feel to our beautiful state has been carefully cultivated for decades, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be unraveled. We know this from recent history, because the number of international visitors is still recovering from the challenges of the pandemic years.

If Canadians are unwilling to visit Maine because of our deteriorating relationship, or if Canadians are unable to visit Maine because they have less disposable income to spend here due to the economic impact of the current president’s policies, it will directly harm Old Orchard Beach and communities like ours. Our local businesses are likely to see reduced revenues and higher levels of uncertainty. Local workers may have reduced hours and income during the busy season they rely on to make ends meet. Lodging, hospitality, retail and dining establishments are at risk, and businesses and workers in all sectors will feel the ripple effect through the economy.

In addition to the effects on our tourism industry, the Trump administration’s policies stand to harm Maine residents in other ways. Tariffs are a tax on U.S. consumers. They will make it more expensive for Maine families who are already struggling with high costs. That is unacceptable.

Canada is also Maine’s largest foreign trading partner, with two-way trade topping $7.5 billion annually, according to the Maine International Trade Center. Our heritage industries, including lobstering, farming and forest products, are closely intertwined with our neighboring provinces.

As Mainers, we need to make it clear to the Trump administration: Canada is our partner, not our enemy, and acting in any other way will only harm Maine people.

Rep. Lori K. Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, is the assistant majority leader in the Maine House of Representatives.

