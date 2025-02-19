Goodwill will unveil its revamped Topsham store during a reopening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 106 Park Drive.

The event will include a ribbon cutting, freebies for the first 100 shoppers and freshly stocked items on the sales floor. The remodel is part of a larger plan to revamp Goodwill’s retail experience, as it recently signed a new 10-year lease for the Topsham location.

The store was closed temporarily on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to undergo the remodel.

“We’re constantly working to improve the Goodwill experience for our shoppers and donors,” said Dave Robinson, Goodwill Northern New England’s vice president of retail. “The Topsham store remodel is just one example of that, and we don’t plan on stopping there.”

The newly remodeled and refurbished Goodwill store offers more shopping space with an improved layout. According to a Goodwill press release, a new daily 75% off sale will begin this year. There will be a 50% and 75% off sale every day, with twice the amount of inventory on the sales floor compared to previous years. The nonprofit’s revenues help fund workforce and disability programs.

The Topsham store’s grand reopening will celebrate Goodwill’s work for people throughout northern New England who shop secondhand to combat waste in the fast-fashion industry.

