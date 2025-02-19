She led the Gorham girls basketball team’s offense all night. And when the Rams needed someone to step up and deliver another trip to the Class AA South final, Logan Doughty answered.

Doughty scored 21 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with four and a half minutes to play, and No. 2 Gorham earned a 47-36 victory over No. 3 Sanford in a regional semifinal Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Doughty said. “Obviously, this is what we worked toward the whole season, so it’s nice to reach that point and get that feeling. We worked so hard to get here, so now we need to work hard to win it.”

Gorham (16-4), which scored 15 of the final 17 points, and has reached four straight regional finals.

Sanford finished 14-6.

Key moments

• Moments after Sadie Sevigny put Sanford in front 34-32 with a putback with 5:18 to go, Gorham sent the ball to the top of the key to Doughty, who knocked down the straight-on look for a 35-34 advantage with 4:24 left.

“It felt really good,” Doughty said. “Then getting back on defense, it gives you an adrenaline boost.”

• On the next trip down, Doughty made a nice move underneath to get around Sanford defenders for a layup. The two baskets started an 11-0 run that decided the game.

“That kind of changes the game,” Gorham coach Laughn Berthiaume said. “Now Sanford has to press a little bit to score, and we have an opportunity to slow it down. It kind of changes how kids feel.”

• Sanford trailed 28-23 in the third quarter but got a pair of free throws from Ava Hudson and a 3-pointer and basket from Mollie Puffer to tie the game at 30 going into the fourth. The good looks disappeared in the fourth, however, as the Spartans shot 1 for 8 after taking their final lead.

“It was one of those things of getting a quality shot when we could get one,” Sanford coach Rossie Kearson said. “And Gorham seemed to always have that one basket that would get them over the hump. And then it’s just trying to come back and combat that, and we just couldn’t make a shot when we needed it.”

Stat leaders

• Sanford: Mollie Puffer (14 points), Sadie Sevigny (seven points, eight rebounds)

• Gorham: Logan Doughty (21 points, nine rebounds), Zoe Dellinger (10 points), Vanessa Walker (eight points), Julia Reed (four steals)

They said it

“We just know that we have to stay calm. Before this game, we were saying we have nothing to lose. So even if it’s close, we just have to put everything on the court.” — Zoe Dellinger

“We did a good job of closing them out, which is something that we’ve been working on a lot, and switching on their screens was a big thing. We kind of blocked their cuts a lot.” — Logan Doughty

“This is the time when they seem to play well, and we also, at some point, need to get to that point.” — Rossie Kearson

