High school basketball guru Karen Magnusson and Varsity Maine reporter Mike Mandell share their thoughts and observations on the Maine hoop tournament.
Magnusson, the Maranacook girls basketball coach, is dialed in. She’ll also be part of the Maine Public broadcast team for the state finals.
Here’s what Mandell and Magnusson say has stood out as the tournament reaches its midway point. Furthermore, make sure to check out our live updates every day from the tournament.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.