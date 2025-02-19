Maine has always been a state of resilience and independence. That’s why investing in homegrown clean energy isn’t about politics — it’s about strengthening our communities in the face of rising energy costs and the increasing challenges of extreme weather.

Federal and private clean energy investments are already making a real difference here. Maine benefited from $2.2 billion in federal clean energy spending and incentives. These investments help lower costs, create good-paying jobs and make our homes and businesses more energy-independent.

As someone working to make my home more resilient, I see firsthand how programs supporting solar, heat pumps and energy efficiency make a tangible difference. These solutions are especially critical for Maine’s rural and low-income communities, where energy costs hit hardest.

We don’t have to choose between the economy and the environment. By investing in solutions that keep our homes and businesses strong, we can build a Maine that is energy-independent, resilient and prepared for the future — no matter what challenges come our way.

Carrie McCusker

Cape Elizabeth

