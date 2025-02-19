Most of the oil that heats our homes here in Maine comes from Canada, and much of the produce that sells in our supermarkets during winter comes from Mexico. If the tariffs that President Trump has proposed go into effect, prices for both will skyrocket and our state will feel real pain.
This does not have to be. We can stop the tariffs and defend our state’s economy by by insisting that our U.S. senators and members of Congress oppose them. It’s time to do it, now.
John Raby
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.