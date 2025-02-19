Most of the oil that heats our homes here in Maine comes from Canada, and much of the produce that sells in our supermarkets during winter comes from Mexico. If the tariffs that President Trump has proposed go into effect, prices for both will skyrocket and our state will feel real pain.

This does not have to be. We can stop the tariffs and defend our state’s economy by by insisting that our U.S. senators and members of Congress oppose them. It’s time to do it, now.

John Raby

Scarborough

