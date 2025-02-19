The Trump administration’s first three weeks have left me with an encroaching sense of dread. It is extreme privilege to not want a clean environment, the end of racism and the abolishment of misogyny and violence against women.

I grew up in a Maine farming community. I know about abusive men and the women who wither under their fists. Many of my fondest memories are the kindness I received from the local feed store, the farmer who gave me a heifer to raise for 4-H and the daughter of a local potato farmer, who would talk horses with me.

It has taken me nearly half a century to heal. If it weren’t for Democrat-led government programs, I don’t think I would be here today. Because of the kindness I received as a child, I strongly believe that I am my brother’s keeper. This is a basic moral precept not exclusive to any culture, religion or tribe.

This is the ugliest administration I have seen in my lifetime. Its actions will harm many people, our planet and the international goodwill our ancestors strove for. For our children and the already defiled natural world, for all our brothers and sisters regardless of race, color, economic standing or creed, for all of our neighbors who struggle to have basic needs met, let us make our voices heard. Let us do our part to protect the most vulnerable, and most importantly, fight back against this administration’s dangerous actions.

Stacy Leafsong

Belmont

Copy the Story Link