The Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta and sponsor Stepping Stone Housing are hosting a screening of the documentary “Building Hope: Ending Homelessness in Maine” at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. There will be a talkback on Maine’s housing crisis immediately following the film.
The latest from filmmaker Richard Kane (“Truth Tellers”), “Building Hope” takes viewers on a journey through the lives of Mainers experiencing homelessness, while also highlighting the innovative programs and community-driven initiatives that are making a difference. From affordable housing projects to supportive services, the film showcases the resilience of those affected and the power of collective action to bring about change.
The post-screening panel discussion will be moderated by film producer Melody Lewis-Kane, with special guests Laura Graziano (Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission), Rob Nelson (Lincoln County developer), Cullen Ryan (Maine Community Housing) and Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay (Appropriations Committee). This is an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue, learn about local efforts and explore ways to get involved.
This is a free, non-ticketed event open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. For more information, visit lincolntheater.org or by contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.
