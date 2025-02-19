On Monday, the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit to win its Class A South quarterfinal against Westbrook.

In Wednesday’s semifinal against Brunswick, Mt. Ararat nearly gave up a double-digit lead of its own.

Once up by 11 in the first half, the Eagles found themselves down by two with 4:56 left. But junior forward Julianna Allen (19 points) scored five straight points, and the region’s No. 1 seed held defending state champion Brunswick scoreless for the remainder of the game.

The 46-38 win at the Portland Expo sends the Eagles to the regional final for the second year in a row. Mt. Ararat (18-2) will take on third-seeded Gray-New Gloucester (16-4) on Friday evening.

“After our first game being pretty rough, it just kind of lit a fire under us coming into this,” Mt. Ararat senior guard Kennedy Lampert said. “I mean, especially with Brunswick being our rivals, we knew what we had to do.”

How it happened

• At first, Mt. Ararat’s full-court press smothered any semblance of offense from Brunswick (10-10), forcing four turnovers and two missed shots in the opening four minutes. Senior guard Eva Harvie (three 3-pointers) scored the Dragons’ only field goal of the quarter at 3:40.

• Early in the second quarter, Lampert collected a blocked shot and went coast-to-coast to give Mt. Ararat a 16-5 lead.

• Brunswick’s Julianna Morin began chipping away at the free-throw line, cutting the margin to 20-16 at halftime. When the Dragons brought it to a one-possession game, Mt. Ararat answered. Allen and Lampert accounted for 12 of Mt. Ararat’s 16 points in the third quarter, which ended with the Eagles ahead 36-32.

• Morin, who was 10 for 13 from the line, tied the game at 36 with a free throw with 5:46 to go in the fourth quarter, and a Lexi Morin (10 points) post move on the next possession gave the Dragons their first lead. Brunswick did not score again.

• “We kept our energy up the whole game, but we also stayed composed,” Allen said. “Just tried to keep everyone together so that we weren’t falling apart (at the end).”

No love lost in the rivalry game

• The cross-river rivals brought their trademark physicality to Portland, as Lexi Morin fouled out and two others (Julianna Morin and Mt. Ararat’s Jenna Jensen) found themselves with four fouls late in the game.

• “It’s high school basketball,” Mt. Ararat coach Julie Petrie said. “You’re going to make mistakes, so not dwelling on the little things that go wrong, and just try to stay the course and execute our plans. … We wanted to play aggressive today, and when you play aggressive, you take those risks of fouls.”

Statistical leaders

• Mt. Ararat: Julianna Allen (19 points, four rebounds), Kennedy Lampert (11 points, four assists, three steals), Cali Pomerleau (eight points)

• Brunswick: Julianna Morin (15 points, seven rebounds), Lexi Morin (10 points, six rebounds), Eva Harvie (nine points, three steals)

Quotable

• “After the first quarter, a lot of teams would have just quit, and the fact that we took the lead late just shows you what my assistants just said, it’s heart and character and toughness. The girls gave it everything they got, and they had to play 30 minutes each out there. A shot here, a shot there goes our way, a bounce here, a bounce there, that’s what that comes down to. When you make a title run, you need a bounce and then another bounce, and today, late, we didn’t get them.” — Brunswick coach Sam Farrell

