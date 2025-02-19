A year ago, Noble’s boys basketball season ended in disappointment when the Knights lost in the Class A South final.

Now, they have another shot at a regional title.

Bryce Guitard scored 22 points, Jamier Rose got 16 of his 21 points in the second half and added eight assists, and top-ranked Noble defeated fourth-seeded Kennebunk 66-57 in a regional semifinal at the Portland Expo.

The Knights (18-2) led for most of the game, including by 10 just before halftime, but Kennebunk (13-7) tied it at 44-44 heading into the final quarter.

Then Noble took control for good, advancing to play No. 2 Falmouth at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

“We’re not done yet,” Guitard said. “Definitely losing last year to Gray-New Gloucester (in the regional final) was motivation for this year, especially knowing it was a tie game going into the fourth quarter. We just knew we had to work hard at the end.”

Advertisement

Senior guard Cole Perkins paced Kennebunk with 18 points, including 11 in the second half.

How it happened

• Noble raced out to a 11-3 lead, converting steals into points and trips to the free-throw line. Kennebunk answered with shots from behind the arc and putbacks to tie the game at 13-13. Noble led by two at the first-quarter break and by eight at halftime. Guitard and Rose were involved in 26 of the Knights’ 31 first-half points, either as facilitator or scorer.

• After halftime, the Rams rattled off three 3-pointers to cut it to a one-possession game, outscoring the Knights 21-13 in the quarter. Kennebunk gained extra possessions via four forced turnovers and five offensive rebounds.

• Rose scored eight fourth-quarter points and found junior forward Evan Ballard (10 fourth-quarter points) three times underneath the rim. Kennebunk brought the game within one possession three times but could not get closer than a three-point gap.

Supporting cast steps up

• “Everybody thinks we just have two really good players, which we do, but Evan Ballard … stepped up, had a ton of massive rebounds. Chase Dodier … playing through all kinds of injuries, just being tough in the game. Our group is just super mentally and physically tough right now, which helped us get this W,” Noble coach John Morgan said.

• After tying the regional record with 42 points on Saturday, Kennebunk senior guard Theo Pow was held to nine. He still made his presence known on the boards and on defense, but it was up to the rest of the Rams to provide the points. Senior forward Max Andrews scored 11, senior guard Cooper Thompson made two 3-pointers, and sophomore guard Sawyer Pow added six points.

Advertisement

• “We know he’s a good transition player,” Rose said of Theo Pow. “We know he’s a good cutter. We knew if we could keep him from backdooring and keep him out of transition, we would be in a good spot.”

Statistical leaders

• Noble: Bryce Guitard (22 points), Jamier Rose (21 points, eight assists, five steals), Evan Ballard (17 points, five rebounds)

• Kennebunk: Cole Perkins (18 points, two assists), Max Andrews (11 points, 10 rebounds), Theo Pow (nine points, three steals)

They said it

• “I’m sure it was entertaining. Our kids have heart. We have nine seniors. I love all of them. I love all the players. This is what a senior group should look like. They went out fighting, all I can say is that I love them and I’m proud of them. … Yeah, I’m disappointed the season’s over, but looking on the journey, the journey was fun. Journey was fun with these guys. This is why you become a head coach, for a group like this.” — Kennebunk head coach Paul Maguire

Copy the Story Link