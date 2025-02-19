WESTBROOK – Anthony “Tony” Pagliaro, 78, of Westbrook passed away on Feb. 13, 2025. Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Albert and Rose Pagliaro (DiCicco).

Tony settled in Portland in 1999. He was a career maintenance man for the City of Portland and Brown University, and for DoubleTree Hotel, from where he retired. He enjoyed watching the Carol Burnett Show, Rocky movies, along with his favorite snack of pepperoni and cheese. After retiring in 2008, Tony’s favorite pastime was playing Bingo and cards with his friends at Larrabee Village. Those who knew Tony always appreciated his sense of humor, selflessness, graciousness, and unconditional care for others.

Tony is survived by his children Jenny Hagan and her husband Ed, Alice Sorto, Diane Cabral, and Anthony Pagliaro, Jr; his grandchildren Samantha, Melissa, Brendan, Sean, Chelsea, Doug, Tyla, Sabrina, Joseph, Kyle, Jayden, Rylee, Preston, Marie, and Becky; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews Michael, Susan, and Manny. Tony was predeceased by his wife, Judith Pagliaro, children, Judith Grant and Christopher Cabral, and sister, Angela Caracciolo.

Honoring Tony’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

