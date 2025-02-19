BUCKFIELD – Darlington Douglas “Lazarus”, passed away unexpectedly of a medical condition, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at his home in Buckfield. He was born on March 11, 1974, in GrandBay, Dominica to Bernard Douglas and Doreen Blanc.

Darlington moved to St. Thomas USVI at 12 years old where he attended schools. He moved to Maine in 1997.

He was passionate about gardening and was self-employed as a Horticulturist. His garden was not just a hobby, it was his sanctuary. He had a remarkable ability to bring people together. Whether he was hosting gatherings or simply enjoying quiet moments with loved ones. He loved to cook. (affectionately known as ChefDalo on social media where he often displayed his amazing cooking skills). He also had a passion for music. He was the former lead singer for Stream Reggae Band and sang his heart out in numerous venues throughout New England. He was PROUD of his heritage. He LOVED his Family.

Darlington (Lazarus, Dalo) will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Ravyn Douglas; his mother Doreen Blanc, father and stepmother Bernard and Unifa Douglas, stepfather Nyah Henderon; sisters, Ushie Henderson, Nayahshah Henderson, Nyby Douglas and Abina James, brothers, Jahudah Henderson, Bernard Dominique Douglas, Syl Douglas and Nazari Henderson; nieces, Abyena, Malaiya, Eyenga, Terri, Sue-Ann and Tashelle nephews, Camillo, Merch, Judah, Emiah, Nico, Mitchell, Khael; his friend and neighbor Linda; brother-in-law Steven.

Rest in peace Dalo/Laz, Your love for life and the beauty you nurtured will forever bloom in our hearts.

A memorial service in honor of Darlington (Lazarus) will be held at the Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton on March 1, 2025, at 1 p.m. All those lives he touched are invited to join in honoring his memory and the incredible person he was.

To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

