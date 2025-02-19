PORTLAND – Jeannette Sylvester, 99, passed away due to natural causes on Feb. 15, 2025. Born in Maine on Dec. 21, 1925, Jeannette lived in Cumberland, Yarmouth and most recently in Portland at The Park Danforth and the Barron Center.
Jeannette was a life-long and knowledgeable sports fan, stemming from her days playing basketball in high school. She enjoyed watching all sports, from local school teams to the pros, including the Red Sox, Patriots and especially the Celtics.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard Sylvester, brother Kenneth Olson and parents Ragnhild and Walter Olson. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Thoits (Richard) and Linda Shute; granddaughters Erica Thoits (Joshua Johnson), Britta Shute (Adam Lindsay), Hannah Blasius (Douglas); and two great-grandchildren.
The family thanks the dedicated and compassionate staff at the Barron Center and Compassus hospice for taking excellent care of Jeannette in the final years of her life.
The family will hold a private ceremony
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:
Barron Center Life
Enrichment Program
1145 Brighton Ave.
Portland, ME 04102 or:
Compassus
163 US Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
