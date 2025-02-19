PORTLAND – Joan M. (Gallant) Lancia, 94, passed away peacefully with her son beside her on Feb. 13, 2025, after a brief period of declining health. She was born in Portland on March 2, 1930, the third daughter of Joseph and Julia Beaulieu Gallant.

﻿Joan attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1948. She had a 20 year career in the engineering department at New England Telephone and later worked in the cafeteria at Riverton School, retiring as manager in 2002.

﻿Joan married Benedetto “Benny” Lancia on June 25, 1966. They raised their only son Peter in the Riverton neighborhood in Portland where they lived for almost 50 years. They moved to The Park Danforth and enjoyed many happy years there with dear friends among the residents and staff. Benny, Joan, and Peter enjoyed summers at their camp on Forest Lake which Joan designed and Benny built. After Benny passed away in 2023, Joan lived at Clark’s Terrace and in her final days at The Barron Center for which her family is thankful for their attentive care.

﻿Joan had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed ceramics, bowling, and bingo, cooking and dining out, road trips and days in the sun, playing cards and a good game of Scrabble. She enjoyed music and theater and was a subscriber at Maine State Music Theater for over 30 years. She was a faithful Catholic and attended Sacred Heart, St. Edmund, St. Pius X, and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She welcomed everyone with her warm smile, her generous hugs, and lots of good food. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

﻿Joan was predeceased by her husband and parents, sisters Eileen Daicy and Lorraine Crawford, and brother John Gallant. She is survived by her son Peter and his wife Carolyn; grandchildren Julia, Joey, and Andrea; sister Doreen Cook, brother Joseph Gallant; and many nieces and nephews and their children whom she loved dearly. She cherished her roles as wife, mom, Nana, and Auntie.

﻿Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 State St. South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please make donations in Joan’s memory to:

Maine State Music Theater

Attn: Development

22 Elm Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

