To purchase these or other tournament photos, visit our photo store.

You can keep up to date with our live updates from the Maine basketball tournament and get high school sports news delivered to your inbox each morning with the Varsity Maine newsletter.

Gaffney McDonough of Morse dives into the pool at the start of the 50-yard freestyle race at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. McDonough won the race with a time of 21.10 seconds, setting a meet record. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Gaffney McDonough of Morse celebrates his victory in the 50-yard freestyle race at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. McDonough won the race with a time of 21.10 seconds, setting a meet record. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Oceanside teammates Charlotte Quin, center, Lily Stackpole and Renee Ripley celebrate a 3-point basket in overtime. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Madison’s Raegan Cowan, left, dribbles toward the basket as Monmouth Academy’s Hayli Paradis defends. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Mt. Blue’s Brooklynn Webber, left, savors her victory over Piper Leone of Belfast, right, during the 126 pound final at the girls state championship wrestling Tuesday in Farmington. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Mt. Blue’s Kadyn Hansen, left, has the upper hand over Ciara Farias of Gardiner during the 114 pound final round match during the girls state championship wrestling Tuesday in Farmington. Hansen won the match. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Samuel Geissinger of Spruce Mountain heads up the first hill of the Nordic skiing championships at Black Mountain in Rumford. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Alden Reardon of Fort Kent recovers after a strong finish. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Biddeford’s Jordyn Crump shoots over Riley Small, left, and Maddie Grimaldi during the Tigers’ 36-28 win in a Class B South semifinal on Tuesday in Portland. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Biddeford celebrates after beating Spruce Mountain, 36-28, in a Class B South girls basketball semifinal on Tuesday in Portland. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Marshwood’s Emmalynn Piattoni, left, looks to escape a move from Dirigo’s Amelia Maillett during a 138-pound match at the girls wrestling championships Tuesday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Noble’s Hannah Perro takes down Parker Theriault of Mattanawcook/PVHS during a 100-pound preliminary round match. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Hannah Perro, right, and Parker Theriault of Mattanawcook/PVHS size each other up during a 100-pound preliminary round match at the girls state wrestling championships. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Annabelle Chabot of Leavitt is blown off balance during a wind gust as Maya Kellett of Mt. Blue and Skyler Condon of Spruce Mountain make their final push. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Nora McCourt, right, offers a fist bump to Rowan Barry as she crosses the finish line. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Biddeford’s Gabriella Silva hauls in a pass against Spruce Mountain. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Dirigo’s Emily Woods gets the ball away from Carrabec’s Macie Plourde during a Class C South quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Morse swimmers cheer on teammate Sawyer Wright as he swims the last leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. Morse won the relay with a time of 3 minutes, 13.91 seconds. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Sawyer Wright of Morse, left, swims the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. Morse won the relay with a time of 1 minute, 36.84 seconds. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

York’s Reece MacDonald and and Spruce Mountain’s Dylan Jewett chase after a loose ball. MacDonald, who forced the turnover, recovered and scored on the other end. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald

York’s Lucas Ketchum and Spruce Mountain’s Cai Dougher go for the ball under the basket. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald

Poland’s Lise Poublan and Hall-Dale’s Torie Tibbetts both battle for a rebound during a Class C South quarterfinal game Tuesday in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Medomak Valley’s Mason Nguyen blocks a shot by Lincoln Academy Drew Hunt during Class B South semifinal at the Portland Expo. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald

Medomak Valley’s Mason Nguyen and Lincoln Academy’s AJ Giberson compete for a loose ball. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald

Medomak Valley’s Kristian Schumann goes up for a shot against Lincoln Academy’s AJ Giberson and James Hanley during the Panthers’ 57-40 win over in a Class B South semifinal on Tuesday in Portland. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald

Poland’s Phoebe Paradis drives to the basket past Hall-Dale’s Marie Benoit. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Morse senior Gaffney McDonough jumps into the pool to celebrate Morse’s victory at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
postseason2025

Related Stories
Latest Articles