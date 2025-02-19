Our best photos from Tuesday’s swimming, wrestling, Nordic skiiing titles
We had an exciting day of high school sports, with girls wrestling, boys swimming and Nordic skiing championships, plus the first semifinal games and last quarterfinal matchups in the basketball tournament.
Gaffney McDonough of Morse dives into the pool at the start of the 50-yard freestyle race at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. McDonough won the race with a time of 21.10 seconds, setting a meet record. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Gaffney McDonough of Morse celebrates his victory in the 50-yard freestyle race at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. McDonough won the race with a time of 21.10 seconds, setting a meet record. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Oceanside teammates Charlotte Quin, center, Lily Stackpole and Renee Ripley celebrate a 3-point basket in overtime. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Madison’s Raegan Cowan, left, dribbles toward the basket as Monmouth Academy’s Hayli Paradis defends. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Mt. Blue’s Brooklynn Webber, left, savors her victory over Piper Leone of Belfast, right, during the 126 pound final at the girls state championship wrestling Tuesday in Farmington. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Mt. Blue’s Kadyn Hansen, left, has the upper hand over Ciara Farias of Gardiner during the 114 pound final round match during the girls state championship wrestling Tuesday in Farmington. Hansen won the match. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Samuel Geissinger of Spruce Mountain heads up the first hill of the Nordic skiing championships at Black Mountain in Rumford. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Alden Reardon of Fort Kent recovers after a strong finish. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Biddeford’s Jordyn Crump shoots over Riley Small, left, and Maddie Grimaldi during the Tigers’ 36-28 win in a Class B South semifinal on Tuesday in Portland. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Biddeford celebrates after beating Spruce Mountain, 36-28, in a Class B South girls basketball semifinal on Tuesday in Portland. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Marshwood’s Emmalynn Piattoni, left, looks to escape a move from Dirigo’s Amelia Maillett during a 138-pound match at the girls wrestling championships Tuesday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Noble’s Hannah Perro takes down Parker Theriault of Mattanawcook/PVHS during a 100-pound preliminary round match. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Hannah Perro, right, and Parker Theriault of Mattanawcook/PVHS size each other up during a 100-pound preliminary round match at the girls state wrestling championships. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Annabelle Chabot of Leavitt is blown off balance during a wind gust as Maya Kellett of Mt. Blue and Skyler Condon of Spruce Mountain make their final push. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Nora McCourt, right, offers a fist bump to Rowan Barry as she crosses the finish line. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Biddeford’s Gabriella Silva hauls in a pass against Spruce Mountain. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Dirigo’s Emily Woods gets the ball away from Carrabec’s Macie Plourde during a Class C South quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Morse swimmers cheer on teammate Sawyer Wright as he swims the last leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. Morse won the relay with a time of 3 minutes, 13.91 seconds. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Sawyer Wright of Morse, left, swims the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. Morse won the relay with a time of 1 minute, 36.84 seconds. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
York’s Reece MacDonald and and Spruce Mountain’s Dylan Jewett chase after a loose ball. MacDonald, who forced the turnover, recovered and scored on the other end. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
York’s Lucas Ketchum and Spruce Mountain’s Cai Dougher go for the ball under the basket. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Poland’s Lise Poublan and Hall-Dale’s Torie Tibbetts both battle for a rebound during a Class C South quarterfinal game Tuesday in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Medomak Valley’s Mason Nguyen blocks a shot by Lincoln Academy Drew Hunt during Class B South semifinal at the Portland Expo. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Medomak Valley’s Mason Nguyen and Lincoln Academy’s AJ Giberson compete for a loose ball. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Medomak Valley’s Kristian Schumann goes up for a shot against Lincoln Academy’s AJ Giberson and James Hanley during the Panthers’ 57-40 win over in a Class B South semifinal on Tuesday in Portland. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Poland’s Phoebe Paradis drives to the basket past Hall-Dale’s Marie Benoit. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Morse senior Gaffney McDonough jumps into the pool to celebrate Morse’s victory at the Class B boys swimming state championship at Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Tuesday. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.