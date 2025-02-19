Hampden Academy girls basketball players celebrate after they beat Cony in a Class A North semifinal game Wednesday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Buckfield’s Brayden Monto, center, loses the ball as Valley’s Collin Nichols, left, defends during a Class D South semifinal game Wednesday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
From left, Zeke Zelonish of Deering, Lex Cote of Messalonskee, Owen Dawson of Freeport and Marquis Fletcher of Fort Kent work their way up High School Hill during the freestyle pursuit race at Black Mountain in Rumford. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Gray-New Gloucester’s Isabelle Morelli, left, and Marshwood’s Sarah Theriault vie for a loose ball. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Telstar’s Jonathan Marshall pressures St. Dominic’s Isaac Yombe. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Mt. Blue’s Nora McCourt gains momentum during the Nordic freestyle pursuit race. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Oxford Hills’ Ella Pelletier, left, drives to the basket while being defended by Bangor’s Emily Adams. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Fryeburg Academy’s Bojan Bundovski shoots over Falmouth defenders. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Sam Geissinger of Spruce Mountain, right, leads Elijah Hoeft of Mt. Blue, center, and Jack Borland of Deering up High School Hill during the freestyle pursuit race. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Members of the Camden Hills girls basketball team hug after defeating Lawrence. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Nobles’ Jamier Rose and Kennebunk’s Cole Perkins scrum for a loose ball during Class A South semifinal basketball action at the Portland Expo on Wednesday. Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald
Bob Biddex, a Chisholm Ski Club volunteer, helps Lincoln Clark of Waynflete take his ski poles off. “These kids cross the finish line, and they are so depleted,” Biddex said. “I’m worried they will get run over by the other skiers.” Behind them, a Brunswick competitor lies against the fence. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Fans in the Mt. Ararat student section pretend to read newspapers as Brunswick players are introduced before the Class A girls semifinal. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Edward Little’s Alexis Creaer takes a shot during Wednesday’s game against Cheverus. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Messalonskee’s Sean Achorn attempts to shoot over Camden Hills’ Matthias McPhail (3) and Nolan Ames during a Class A North boys basketball semifinal game Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Sanford’s Mollie Puffer (20) loses control of the ball while being heavily guarded and Gorham’s Lauren Dunbar (14), right, goes to grab it during the Class AA South girls basketball semifinal game on Wednesday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
South Portland’s Annie Whitmore (25) goes up for a basket during the Class AA South girls basketball semifinal game against Scarborough at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Wednesday. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
Erskine girls basketball coach Danielle Lefferts celebrates with her team after the Eagles sank John Bapst. Photo by Emily Bontatibus
Mt. Ararat girls basketball players celebrate as time expires in their A North semifinal win against Brunswick. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald