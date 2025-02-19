WINTHROP — Police pursued a stolen U-Haul truck Tuesday afternoon at speeds of over 90 mph before the truck crashed into a turning FedEx van, totaling both vehicles and leading to two arrests.

The chase began at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, when Winthrop and Monmouth Police Chief Paul Ferland spotted the U-Haul driving east on U.S. Route 202 near Charlie’s Chevrolet, a news release said. At the intersection of Route 202 and Main Street, Ferland attempted but failed to stop the truck, which had already been reported to police twice Tuesday for driving “erratically” in the area.

The U-Haul had been reported as stolen Monday by the Auburn Police Department, the release said.

Ferland and Officer Mike Cote then began to chase the truck, exceeding 90 mph on both Route 202 and Winthrop Center Road, which the U-Haul soon turned onto.

The U-Haul then struck a FedEx delivery van turning left into a driveway, ending the chase. Both vehicles were totaled, but none of the three people involved suffered serious injuries. The driver of the FedEx van, Brenda Bas, 59, of Old Orchard Beach, was treated at the scene and refused ambulance transport.

The driver of the U-Haul, Ronald R. Hinkley Jr., 25, of North Monmouth was arrested at the scene. Passenger Robert Hermanson, 31, of Warren was also arrested on several outstanding drug trafficking warrants. Both are being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Winthrop and Monmouth police were assisted by the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Monmouth Fire Department and Winthrop Ambulance Service.

This story will be updated.

