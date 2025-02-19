The city of Portland has hired a consulting firm to update and refine the design adopted by the City Council in 2015 for an updated Franklin Street.

WSP USA Inc., a global engineering and design firm, was selected for the project after a “competitive selection process,” according to a Wednesday announcement from the city. Planning work is expected to take about 10 months.

This marks a step forward for the project, which stalled for years due to funding shortages after the council approved it a decade ago. The city said the contract is a final phase of necessary planning work.

The project to overhaul Franklin Street, a major thoroughfare that runs through downtown Portland, has been in the works for nearly two decades and has been projected to cost $26 million. The city was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant for the project, but more funding will be needed to bring the project over the finish line.

The plan aims to restore the road to something closer to what it was decades ago before the area was transformed by urban renewal — a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood — by eliminating the large grassy median and pushing all four lanes of traffic together, creating more space for bike lanes, sidewalks, and new housing and businesses.

Construction is expected to start sometime between 2026 and 2030.

