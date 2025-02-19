This column is the next in my series detailing how our new Portland Public Schools five-year strategic plan impacts students in the classroom. This month, I’m focusing on our “people” priority.

Our strategic plan has five priorities: equity, achievement, whole student, people and systems. Each priority is supported by multiple initiatives to achieve that goal. We’re starting some initiatives now and phasing in others over the next four years.

Our people priority directly relates to our more than 1,400 employees. It commits us to elevating recruitment, retention and staff development practices focused on ensuring instructional excellence. At the core, our district excels when our staff excels, which they do when they have the support to be successful. As a result, we’re committed to being an employer of choice where staff are excited to come to work each day.

For this 2024-2025 school year, our key people priority initiative is designing a shared vision for a strong, inclusive and supportive staff culture where staff are valued, affirmed, effective and supported.

To that end, we have convened a Staff Culture Workgroup that has been meeting all year and developing a vision of what a strong, inclusive and supportive staff culture would entail. The Staff Vision of Excellence is still in draft form but should be finalized in March. It will be used as the guide for fostering a supportive employee culture, belonging and excellence throughout the district. Implementing this will entail creating work plans with school and department leaders specific to this vision and in line with staff feedback.

In addition to this design work, we’ve also been taking explicit steps to improve adult culture. One example is through our “You Are PPS” Award program. This award is designed as a way for our staff to recognize fellow staff members for their contributions to our district in both big and small ways that make a difference. More than 160 staff members have nominated colleagues, who receive individual recognition.

When it comes to hiring and retaining our valued ed techs, we reached a three-year bargaining agreement with them this fall that increases pay at both entry level and top of the scale. We’ve also been engaging our school staff in conversations about the developing FY26 budget, as well as getting feedback from them on what is needed to make PPS a great place to work in the long term. We’ll also be using feedback from our annual district-wide staff survey to help strengthen collaboration, communication and decision making across the district.

Other examples include our new longevity recognition campaign to appreciate our staff with awards and pins for five-year-increment milestones. We’ve also held a staff all-district welcome and are planning an outdoor spring gathering as well.

These are all part of our efforts to bring our people together across the system to build belonging and celebrate the incredible work they do here at PPS.

Our work won’t stop with just this school year. In 2025-2026 and beyond, our people initiatives include:

• Refining and implementing recruitment, selection and support systems to enhance the quality and demographic diversity of staff.

• Strengthening onboarding for staff to increase effectiveness of new hires.

• Strengthening practice of all staff, teachers and leaders through improved systems to provide all staff with regular feedback, coaching, professional development and evaluation aligned to PPS’s instructional, cultural and operational vision.

Although this work is focused on staff, its impact will be felt in the classroom. Each employee in our district contributes toward the success of every student. The better we support our staff, the better they can prepare and empower our students for graduation and beyond.

