Scarborough residents now have an opportunity to provide input on the town’s quest for a solution to its overcrowded schools.

The School Building Advisory Committee released its first of two surveys last week which contains details and solicits feedback on five options the committee is currently exploring.

“Both surveys are key components of our broader community engagement strategy, allowing SBAC to actively listen to community feedback and ensure the final design reflects the town’s needs, goals and priorities,” school Superintendent Diane Nadeau wrote in an email to the Leader. “The surveys also serve as a valuable tool for expanding stakeholder participation in this process. While SBAC meetings are open to the public and accessible via Zoom, we recognize that many community members have busy schedules and may not be able to attend or stay informed on a weekly basis.”

The survey does not include cost estimates released earlier this month for the five options.

“In planning for (the first survey), the School Building Advisory Committee made a deliberate decision not to include cost estimates at this stage, as building designs and proposals are still evolving,” Nadeau explained. “Final designs will be significantly shaped by the feedback gathered from this initial survey, as well as from feedback from the school board and Town Council. A second survey, planned for later this spring, will provide more detailed information, including both building proposal costs and projected operational expenses, once the School Building Advisory Committee has narrowed down the scope of options.”

Results are expected to be tabulated by the committee’s March 10 meeting where they will be discussed. Armed with the community’s feedback, the committee is expected to vote to move forward with two of the five options currently on the table.

“Like any large project with many different stakeholders, there is a wide variety of opinions on priorities and necessities,” said Larry Cain, vice chair of the committee. “From these surveys, the committee hopes to gain insight on how the community weighs different factors in the decision process. One of our key goals from the start has been to involve the community as much as possible to achieve a well-balanced outcome.”

Given the weight of the project, every piece of feedback matters, Nadeau said.

“This decision will have a lasting impact on Scarborough, both now and well into the future,” she said.

A joint workshop will be held with the Town Council and school board on March 19, followed by a community forum on March 25. A second survey will be issued soon after to allow residents to provide feedback on the final options.

The deadline to provide responses online is March 3. The committee estimates it will take roughly 20 minutes to complete. Physical copies of the survey can be picked up at Town Hall or Scarborough Public Library and must be filled out and returned to those locations by Feb. 28.

The online version of the survey can be found on the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org, or on the building project’s webpage, scarboroughschools.org/building-project.

