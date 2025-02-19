The nemesis has been dispatched.

And now, South Portland’s girls basketball team gets to play for a trip to the Class AA state final.

Wednesday evening at Cross Insurance Arena, the top-seeded Red Riots had to contend with fifth-seeded Scarborough, the opponent that has knocked them out of the last two postseasons. This time, South Portland built a 10-point halftime lead, and behind a balanced attack went on to a 46-37 victory in a South semifinal.

Annie Whitmore, Destiny Peter and Emma Travis all scored in double figures as the Red Riots (17-3) advanced to take on second-seeded Gorham, the three-time reigning regional champion, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cross Arena.

“I think it’s really important for the girls to believe they can do it,” said South Portland coach Brianne Maloney. “They came into this game with confidence. To get the win encourages them moving forward.”

Unlike a year ago, when South Portland dug a deep early hole against Scarborough and couldn’t recover, the Red Riots rode an 8-0 first-quarter run, highlighted by baskets from Peter, Whitmore, Caleigh Corcoran and Travis, to a 12-10 advantage.

A 3-pointer from Avery Bastian early in the second quarter put the Red Storm (9-11) in front, but South Portland scored the final 13 points of the half.

Whitmore sparked the run with a pair of 3-pointers and Travis added another 3 off a feed from Peter. Then, as time wound down, Whitmore drove through traffic and banked home a shot for a 27-17 lead.

“Going into those (3-point) shots, I told myself they were going to go in and I just stepped up and made them,” Whitmore said.

Another Whitmore 3-pointer, followed by a Travis three-point play, gave South Portland a comfortable 40-26 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

“It’s a game of runs,” said Travis. “We just had to be the team with more runs.”

The Red Riots got layups from Peter and Corcoran to start the fourth, and while the Red Storm scored the game’s final seven points, it wasn’t enough.

“It’s awesome (to win),” Travis said. “We haven’t gotten to the regional final in years. It’s a completely new level.”

Whitmore finished with 15 points, Travis added 10, and Peter had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds, with 11 coming on the offensive glass.

“My mentality was to get the ball,” Peter said. “I wasn’t going to let anyone stop me from getting it.”

Eva Alvarez had 13 points for the Red Storm. Emerson Flaker ended her high school career with nine points, to go with seven steals.

“We couldn’t get shots to go and they did,” said Scarborough coach Mike GIordano. “That (second-quarter) run was the difference in the game. They’re so big and physical, the worst possible matchup we could have had.

“Our kids battled hard. I just thanked the seniors for getting us here four years in a row and playing for two (regional) championships. They’ve had a heck of a run.”

