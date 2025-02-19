The South Portland City Council unanimously voted down a proposed ordinance on Tuesday that would have phased out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers citywide and instead will only require city departments to begin switching to electric models.

Just two weeks prior, a proposal to ban handheld gas-powered leaf blowers by 2026 and backpack gas-powered leaf blowers by 2028 was given preliminary approval in a 4-3 vote.

A handful of residents spoke against the ban at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting ahead of that preliminary vote. More than a dozen turned out to do so on Tuesday night. Among their arguments against the leaf blower ban were the financial burden of purchasing electric equipment, the hazards of lithium-ion batteries and claims of government overreach.

Councilor Misha Pride, who originally voted for the ban, came into the meeting prepared to offer an amendment in the face of public outcry: that the ban only apply to municipal departments, such as Public Works and Parks and Rec.

“The first time this was proposed to us it was a much larger thing: It included lawnmowers, it included handheld lawn tools of all kinds,” Pride said. “It’s easier to make progress if we take small, bite-sized chunks, and I didn’t think leaf blowers was that big a deal, but apparently it’s a really big deal and that’s fine.”

Pride said, leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, he had received a number of aggressive and threatening phone calls from constituents.

“Let me tell you, the tone of this conversation is out of hand compared to what this is about. Like, really out of hand,” Pride said. “It makes it really hard to listen to residents and change my mind because then I’m encouraging this. I’m encouraging the guy who called me and told me he better not see me on the street … I’m encouraging the person who called my legal assistant and told her that they hope she dies.”

Pride said he recognized that the offensive calls and emails he received do not represent the majority of residents who have spoken out against the ban, but emphasized that sort of behavior is not how you convince an elected official to change their mind.

“Many of you brought forward facts and I appreciate that. I’m willing to listen, I’m willing to change, I’m willing to understand,” he said, later adding, “I’m a representative of the people. This is a democracy. I’ve heard you.”

Councilor Elyse Tipton, who also gave preliminary approval to the ban earlier this month, acknowledged the disrespectful outreach from some residents as well.

“My last plea: civility and respect for one another in our community,” Tipton said. “I’m not pointing any fingers at folks here but, yes, councilors this week have received some pretty ignorant emails and that’s not how to change my opinion.”

Pride’s amendment was initially passed, but when Councilor Natalie West proposed they require city departments to replace gas-powered leaf blowers when they reach the end of their service life, rather than by a specific date, city staff advised it would be best to do so via a formal order rather than a law. Therefore, the council unanimously defeated the proposal and asked City Manager Scott Morelli to come forward at the next meeting with an order for them to vote on.

Morelli noted the cost to replace the city’s existing gas-powered leaf blowers with electric models, batteries and chargers would be over $9,000.

