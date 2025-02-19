Hires, promotions, appointments

Saco and Biddeford Savings promoted several employees: Cara Gobeil, Sarah Gonneville and Shawn Walton were promoted to vice president; and Cathryn Clark was promoted to assistant vice president.

Shannon Mitchell joined Morrison Center, a Scarborough-based nonprofit serving children and adults with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, as an accounting manager. Mitchell has over 15 years of experience in accounting, relationship building, and compliance in the nonprofit sector, most recently serving as senior accountant at a large nonprofit in Rhode Island.

Briana Warner was hired at Bristol Seafood as vice president, marketing and strategy. She was most recently CEO at Atlantic Sea Farms.

Malinda Gagnon, CEO of Portland-based Uprise Partners, has joined the board of directors at the Mitchell Institute. Gagnon was a 1999 Mitchell Scholar, receiving grant support to go to college.

Copy the Story Link