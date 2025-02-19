READFIELD — A man was taken into custody after police found a woman dead and another woman injured Wednesday morning at a home on Giles Road .

At about 10:02 a.m., after a 911 call, Maine State and Winthrop police responded to the report of an incident not far from Songbird Lane, and found a body outside the home. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death, police said.

Another woman was found injured inside the home and transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she is in critical condition, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

A male suspect fled the scene, but was taken into custody a short distance from the home. He was then transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta for an evaluation. Moss did not say Wednesday if he had been charged with a crime.

The names of the three involved individuals — the suspect, the injured woman and the deceased woman — were withheld Wednesday while officials notified next of kin. The three individuals were related, police said.

The nature of the incident was not immediately clear Wednesday morning when Readfield officials posted an update to the town’s website, which said there was no ongoing danger to the public.

Advertisement

“There was an incident in Readfield this morning that required the involvement of law enforcement,” the post said. “Importantly, we have been assured by law enforcement that there is no safety risk to the general public. The Town Office has no additional information.”

By 1 p.m. nearly a dozen state police cruisers, a Winthrop police cruiser and a Winthrop Rescue pickup lined the short residential road, and a State Police Evidence Response team van was stationed in the driveway of the white house on the lot at 28 Giles Road.

Moss said detectives and evidence response technicians with Major Crimes Unit Central were at the scene and were expected to continue to investigate the incident.

Henry and Dorothy Whittemore are listed of the owners of the home on Readfield tax commitment records, but it was not immediately clear if they were involved.

Copy the Story Link