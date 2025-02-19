The Dempsey Center on Monday, Feb. 17, moved into its new space in the medical facility at the Rock Row Health Campus in Westbrook.

Offering no-cost support services for cancer patients and families, the Dempsey Center has relocated from its South Portland office at 778 Main St. that closed earlier this month. Its website attributed the move to an increased need of services.

The center also has a location in Lewiston that will remain, but some furniture will be shifted to Rock Row, according to its website.

Attempts to reach Dempsey Center officials Tuesday, and via email on Feb. 12, were unsuccessful.

Jennie Franceschi, director of Westbrook Planning and Code Enforcement, in an email late Tuesday afternoon to the American Journal, said that New England Cancer Specialists also has started operations on the Rock Row campus. “A big day in Westbrook, that is for sure,” Franceschi said.

Westbrook Mayor David Morse expected other tenants at the health campus to include Saco Bay Physical Therapy, Plastic & Hand Surgical Associates, and RAYUS Radiology.

“This is going to bring many hundreds of well-paid health care industry jobs to Westbrook,” Westbrook Mayor David Morse said in an email last week to the American Journal.

The city will be home to the “premier cancer treatment facilities in the region,” according to Morse.

The medical building is located adjacent to a parking garage. The site can be easily reached by the Westbrook Arterial.

Westbrook tax Assessor Dean Prindle said Tuesday the medical facility building still under construction is assessed at $28 million. “We don’t have a complete value as yet,” Pringle said.

Pringle said the parking garage is assessed at $9 million.

According to the Dempsey Center’s website, the center is planning an official opening ceremony in early March.

Lewiston-born celebrity Patrick Dempsey founded the center in 2008. The mission, the center’s website said, is “to help make life better for people impacted by cancer.”

Dempsey’s mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997. “After experiencing her journey, and inspired by Amanda’s passion for helping others, Patrick created a space where those impacted by cancer could find relief, comfort, resources and support – all at no cost,” the website says.

