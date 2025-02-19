The quarterfinals came to a close Tuesday in the Class C South tournament at Augusta Civic Center. Madison rolled past Monmouth, 10th-seeded Dirigo knocked out Carrabec, Winthrop stormed back to beat Buckfield and No. 1 Hall-Dale survived a challenge from Poland.

