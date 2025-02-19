Class B South reached the semifinal state of the Maine basketball state tournament Tuesday at the Portland Expo. The Oceanside girls rallied back to beat Medomak Valley in overtime, the Biddeford girls upended top-seeded Spruce Mountain, the York boys fended off Spruce Mountain to set up a regional final showdown with fellow unbeaten Medomak Valley, which took down Lincoln Academy.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
medomak valley panthers, oceanside mariners, spruce mountain phoenix, york wildcats
Related Stories
Latest Articles