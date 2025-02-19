Class B South reached the semifinal state of the Maine basketball state tournament Tuesday at the Portland Expo. The Oceanside girls rallied back to beat Medomak Valley in overtime, the Biddeford girls upended top-seeded Spruce Mountain, the York boys fended off Spruce Mountain to set up a regional final showdown with fellow unbeaten Medomak Valley, which took down Lincoln Academy.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.