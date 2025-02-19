Class B South reached the semifinal state of the Maine basketball state tournament Tuesday at the Portland Expo. The Oceanside girls rallied back to beat Medomak Valley in overtime, the Biddeford girls upended top-seeded Spruce Mountain, the York boys fended off Spruce Mountain to set up a regional final showdown with fellow unbeaten Medomak Valley, which took down Lincoln Academy.

